Ingredients

  • 4 ripe bananas
  • 1 cup of chocolate, broken into pieces
  • ½ a cup of chopped peanuts

You will also need:

  • 4 Popsicle Sticks

Banana Pops!

  1. Put the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in the microwave for 1 minute, stopping to stir every 15 seconds.
  2. Peel the bananas and cut each one in half, then stick a popsicle stick into the bottom of each banana.
  3. Dip the tip of each banana into the chocolate, coating to about half way.
  4. Roll the chocolate-covered banana pops in the chopped nuts and set them on a tray lined with baking paper.
  5. Put the banana pops in the freezer for about half an hour

Bon appetite!

One Response

  1. Jahvarn
    | Reply

    Why do we put it in the freezer

Ask a Question!