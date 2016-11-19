Ingredients
- 4 ripe bananas
- 1 cup of chocolate, broken into pieces
- ½ a cup of chopped peanuts
You will also need:
- 4 Popsicle Sticks
Banana Pops!
- Put the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in the microwave for 1 minute, stopping to stir every 15 seconds.
- Peel the bananas and cut each one in half, then stick a popsicle stick into the bottom of each banana.
- Dip the tip of each banana into the chocolate, coating to about half way.
- Roll the chocolate-covered banana pops in the chopped nuts and set them on a tray lined with baking paper.
- Put the banana pops in the freezer for about half an hour
Bon appetite!
Ask a Question!
One Response
Jahvarn
Why do we put it in the freezer