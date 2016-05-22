Bubble Bar!

  1. Grab your bowl and mix together ½ cup of Cornstarch and ¾ cup of baking soda.
  2. Add one teaspoon of Coconut Oil (or extra virgin olive oil).
  3. In another bowl, place one cup of shower gel. Add to the second bowl your cornstarch, baking soda and coconut oil mix.
  4. Mix all together using a spatula. If the mixture is still too runny add some extra cornstarch and baking soda. Keep mixing until the mixture is mouldable.
  5. Add a couple of drops of food colouring. Keep folding the mixture until the colour is completely blended.
  6. Grab some baking paper and lay it flat on your bench top. Scatter some baking soda on the paper so ensure that your bubble bar mixture does not stretch!
  7. Roll out your mixture on the baking paper so it is flat. Make sure that it is at least 2-4cm thick.
  8. Feel free to repeat all of the above steps again to create a different colour if you wish. This can then be put on top of the existing colour to create different layers which will look great in the finished product!
  9. Grab the edge of your baking paper and lift it to help you roll your bubble bar! Completely roll.
  10. Cut into pieces (the size of a piece of lolly cake!) and now you have a beautiful bubble bar to gift to your lucky mum for Mother’s Day!

What You Need:

  • 1 cup of Shower gel
  • ½ Cup of Cornstarch
  • ¾ Cup Baking soda
  • Two bowls
  • Spoons
  • Baking paper
  • 1 teaspoon of Coconut oil
  • Food colouring
  • Spatula

    7 Responses

    1. flynn gunther
      | Reply

      can you eat the bubble bars or do you put them in the bath.

    2. Ava
      | Reply

      I love watching what now every Sunday morning it’s the best show ever and I want to make a shoutout to my friend Charlie and my mum

    3. Ella
      | Reply

      I have been on what now, it was thunderbird are go! I met CHRIS

      • Zoe
        | Reply

        WOW, that would b So cool 2 b on what now. I can’t really b-cause i live in whangarei and not Christchurch. (sad Face)

    4. Anna
      | Reply

      what do after after steep 7 to make it harden up

    5. Teagan
      | Reply

      just wondering can you eat them or something?

    6. Alice
      | Reply

      My mixture ended out really sticky is that because I used cornflour instead of cornstarch?

