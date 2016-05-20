Dog of the Week: Chow Chow!

Check out the beautiful Chow Chow! This dog is believed to be one of the oldest breeds, it was found on Chinese pottery dating back to 206 BC!!

According to Chinese legend, the Chow Chow got its blue tongue at the time of creation, licking the sky as it was being painted!

Another legend says that the original teddy bear was modelled after Queen Victoria's own Chow Chow puppy!