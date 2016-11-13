Christmas Cards!

  1. Cut out your piece of card (whatever shape or size you would like) and fold it in half.
  2. Grabbing a decoration (a button, pipe cleaner, some coloured paper or glue and glitter) glue it onto your card. You could use the buttons as Christmas baubles, fold the pipe cleaner into a Christmas tree shape or cut some square shaped pieces to make presents! You can add different touches to these such as yarn for a bow, some stars for your Christmas tree – anything you want!
  3. Write a greeting in neat handwriting on the front of your card.
  4. Write a message on the inside of the card and gift to your family and friends!

What You Need:

  • Card
  • Buttons
  • Pipe Cleaner
  • String
  • Glue Gun and Hot Glue
  • Colouring Pens
  • Scissors

