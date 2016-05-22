Dog of the Week: Labrador!

Check out the Labrador! One of the most popular dogs in the United States and United Kingdom, the Labrador often takes up the role of seeing-eye dogs, meaning they are the eyes for blind people!

They also have very clever noses, meaning they go out to helping with hunting and tracking!

Labradors also love water, and they can stay in cold water for a very long time!

20 Responses

  1. lahkhan
    | Reply

    i love dogs i have two

    • NOAH
      | Reply

      I have one dog called lulu what is a cute it is a White dog .

      • NOAH
        | Reply

        OH so cool

    • NOAH
      | Reply

      COOL do you walk your dogs in the morning

  2. Grace
    | Reply

    I’ve got a black lab, his name is Jimmi and he is really gentle for a dog

  3. Brooke
    | Reply

    I have a dog named Clifford and he is a Labrador.

  4. Jacob Winstanley
    | Reply

    I have a labrador named wags after the wiggles

  5. Mandy
    | Reply

    I love it

  6. ALEEYA
    | Reply

    I HAVE AN PIT BULL/LABRADOR HIS NAME IS HARLEY.WHY WE CALL HIM HARLEY WELL CAUSE MY DADDY HAS A HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTOR BIKE……….

    • ALEEYA
      | Reply

      HIS EYES CHANGERS COLOURS……..

  7. danielle
    | Reply

    I have a dog called zak and he is amazing Labrador he is awesome to play with

  8. imogen
    | Reply

    I have a labrdor cross calld mere at home

  9. harrison
    | Reply

    I have a soseg dog

  10. Erica
    | Reply

    i have a choc lab her name is Tessa

  11. Olivia Aitken
    | Reply

    how do get your dog on it?
    i have a chocolate lab

  12. Livi Birch
    | Reply

    I love this dog he looks like mine (love)

  13. Grace Perry
    | Reply

    Me and my labrador always watch What Now.We are big fans.

  14. Adana Fountain
    | Reply

    aww so cute

  15. Ellie Panton
    | Reply

    It says that they can last in cold water water for a while…. Well my golden lab and lab x hunter way absolutely hate geting in the water especially when they have to get groomed.

  16. jasmyne Wallace
    | Reply

    i love labs my neighbour works in customs and i help her train them

Ask a Question!