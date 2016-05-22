Dog of the Week: Labrador!
Check out the Labrador! One of the most popular dogs in the United States and United Kingdom, the Labrador often takes up the role of seeing-eye dogs, meaning they are the eyes for blind people!
They also have very clever noses, meaning they go out to helping with hunting and tracking!
Labradors also love water, and they can stay in cold water for a very long time!
Ask a Question!
20 Responses
lahkhan
i love dogs i have two
NOAH
I have one dog called lulu what is a cute it is a White dog .
NOAH
OH so cool
NOAH
COOL do you walk your dogs in the morning
Grace
I’ve got a black lab, his name is Jimmi and he is really gentle for a dog
Brooke
I have a dog named Clifford and he is a Labrador.
Jacob Winstanley
I have a labrador named wags after the wiggles
Mandy
I love it
ALEEYA
I HAVE AN PIT BULL/LABRADOR HIS NAME IS HARLEY.WHY WE CALL HIM HARLEY WELL CAUSE MY DADDY HAS A HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTOR BIKE……….
ALEEYA
HIS EYES CHANGERS COLOURS……..
danielle
I have a dog called zak and he is amazing Labrador he is awesome to play with
imogen
I have a labrdor cross calld mere at home
harrison
I have a soseg dog
Erica
i have a choc lab her name is Tessa
Olivia Aitken
how do get your dog on it?
i have a chocolate lab
Livi Birch
I love this dog he looks like mine (love)
Grace Perry
Me and my labrador always watch What Now.We are big fans.
Adana Fountain
aww so cute
Ellie Panton
It says that they can last in cold water water for a while…. Well my golden lab and lab x hunter way absolutely hate geting in the water especially when they have to get groomed.
jasmyne Wallace
i love labs my neighbour works in customs and i help her train them