Marshmallow Gun!
- Cut the bottom of the Plastic Cup off.
- Tie the end of the Balloon in a knot and cut a little snippet off the other end of the Balloon.
- Pull the cut end of the Balloon over the top of the Plastic Cup.
- Place a Balloon inside the cup, pull the knotted end of the Balloon and shoot the Marshmallow...
Tip: If you find that the Balloon doesn't stay on the Plastic Cup very well, you can secure it on using a Rubber Band.
Ask a Question!
7 Responses
Ruby Thomson
Where do you get your ideas from or do you make them up
maddison bean
Wow Love Your Ideas Your Imaginations Are Wild!
Ella Edkins
I love all of crafts there amazing
so where do you get all of your ideas from?
do you fail any of you crafts on t.v?
Renee
what is the hardest thing you have ever made and how hard was it also how did you get to go on what now?
Joscelyn
I asked my sister to shoot some marshmallows in my mouth and she completely missed i caught all of them and ate it.
Maggie
haha so funny
Rainerlei
Your so creative in your art ,funny and your pretty