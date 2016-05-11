Dog of the Week: Samoyed!
Check out the Samoyed! This dog comes from the chilly Siberia, and gets its name from Samoyedic people they worked with!
They used to help with herding, and even pulling sleds!
They are good natured dogs, and are very playful, even when they get older!
12 Responses
layana
hey i want to know if dogs r very cool
Tyler
why can some dogs always have lots of energy
Milly Marshall-Kirkwood
How is your dog sooo cute?
ashlyn
why do they have a lot of fur
taiana
why do they like to run after people
Maia
dogs are rellay cute and run allot kiss for all the dogs out there
Jorja
Thats my dog alika her real name new zealand champion beyond inperial begam at banter
jordyn
how long have this breed of dog been around for.
######lovewhatnow
Lara
How do you enter and bring your dog to what now?
love whatnow for ever!
brooke
it is sooooo fluffy
Keela
It looks sssssssssssssssooooooooooooooooooooo ffffllluuuuffffffffyyyyy
jorja
i am the one in blue btw