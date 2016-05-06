Bubble Bar!
- Grab your bowl and mix together ½ cup of Cornstarch and ¾ cup of baking soda.
- Add one teaspoon of Coconut Oil (or extra virgin olive oil).
- In another bowl, place one cup of shower gel. Add to the second bowl your cornstarch, baking soda and coconut oil mix.
- Mix all together using a spatula. If the mixture is still too runny add some extra cornstarch and baking soda. Keep mixing until the mixture is mouldable.
- Add a couple of drops of food colouring. Keep folding the mixture until the colour is completely blended.
- Grab some baking paper and lay it flat on your bench top. Scatter some baking soda on the paper so ensure that your bubble bar mixture does not stretch!
- Roll out your mixture on the baking paper so it is flat. Make sure that it is at least 2-4cm thick.
- Feel free to repeat all of the above steps again to create a different colour if you wish. This can then be put on top of the existing colour to create different layers which will look great in the finished product!
- Grab the edge of your baking paper and lift it to help you roll your bubble bar! Completely roll.
- Cut into pieces (the size of a piece of lolly cake!) and now you have a beautiful bubble bar to gift to your lucky mum for Mother’s Day!
Ask a Question!
7 Responses
flynn gunther
can you eat the bubble bars or do you put them in the bath.
Ava
I love watching what now every Sunday morning it’s the best show ever and I want to make a shoutout to my friend Charlie and my mum
Ella
I have been on what now, it was thunderbird are go! I met CHRIS
Zoe
WOW, that would b So cool 2 b on what now. I can’t really b-cause i live in whangarei and not Christchurch. (sad Face)
Anna
what do after after steep 7 to make it harden up
Teagan
just wondering can you eat them or something?
Alice
My mixture ended out really sticky is that because I used cornflour instead of cornstarch?