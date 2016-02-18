Marshmallow Gun!

  1. Cut the bottom of the Plastic Cup off.
  2. Tie the end of the Balloon in a knot and cut a little snippet off the other end of the Balloon.
  3. Pull the cut end of the Balloon over the top of the Plastic Cup.
  4. Place a Balloon inside the cup, pull the knotted end of the Balloon and shoot the Marshmallow...

    Tip: If you find that the Balloon doesn't stay on the Plastic Cup very well, you can secure it on using a Rubber Band.

What You Need:

  • Plastic Cup
  • Scissors
  • Balloon
  • Marshmallows
  • Rubber Bands (only if you need them)

