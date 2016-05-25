Ingredients
- 8 burrito-size tortillas
- 50 grams of melted butter
- ¾ cup of parmesan cheese
- 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
- Baking paper
- Oven tray
- Pastry brush
- Spoon
- Cookie cutters (whatever shape you want!)
- Toppings (poppy seeds, paprika, caraway seeds for example)
Tortilla Stars!
- Place oven rack in middle position. Heat to 200 degrees Celsius. Coat baking paper with non-stick cooking spray.
- Work with one tortilla at a time. Brush the tortilla with butter on one side and then sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Using the back of your spoon, press down the cheese to ensure it sticks to your tortilla!
- Turn over your tortilla and brush it with egg white. Sprinkle on top of this side your toppings. We have used poppy and caraway seeds.
- Using your cookie cutter, cut as many stars as you can fit from the tortilla. You can use your scraps for snacks!
- Place the cheese side down on your baking paper and put your stars in the oven!
- Bake on the middle oven rack for 6-8 minutes until light golden.
Bon appetite!
2 Responses
sophie hyde
i like how you show every one how to bake and tell ronnie that i am samon to and talova lava
Jorja McCormick
What Now Is Good For Winning Gifts for Friends & Family thanks
Jorja